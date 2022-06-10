'Sound of Music' cast part of Julie Andrews all-star celebration for AFI Lifetime Achievement Award

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The American Film Institute is honoring the career of Julie Andrews. From "Mary Poppins" to "The Sound of Music" and so many more films, she's become an institution herself in the Hollywood community.Helping to honor her at the AFI Lifetime Achievement ceremony: several of the "Von Trapp" kids from "The Sound of Music.""She's just so magic. She's just a wonderful person. She's funny and friendly and so sweet," said Angela Cartwright, who played "Brigitta""It's Julie. She's magnificent on every level so there is nothing that could have kept me from being here," said Kym Karath, who played "Gretl."Andrews has spent her life in show business and is most grateful for her lifelong fans."I love giving the art of film or theater or whatever and that's really what it's all about. It's not about me me me. It's about, 'Are you having a good time?' And it's true. I mean, I learned that was a long while ago," said Andrews."I love her. There's no getting around it. It's easy. I'm going to join the multitudes," said Hector Elizondo, Andrews' co-star in "The Princess Diaries.""I was speechless around her. I remember she was funny and kind to me but I was just dumbfounded. Still am!" said Bo Derek, Andrews' co-star in "10."AFI's tribute to Julie Andrews will be televised June 16th on TNT.