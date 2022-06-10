movies

'Sound of Music' cast part of Julie Andrews all-star celebration for AFI Lifetime Achievement Award

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Julie Andrews honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The American Film Institute is honoring the career of Julie Andrews. From "Mary Poppins" to "The Sound of Music" and so many more films, she's become an institution herself in the Hollywood community.

Helping to honor her at the AFI Lifetime Achievement ceremony: several of the "Von Trapp" kids from "The Sound of Music."

"She's just so magic. She's just a wonderful person. She's funny and friendly and so sweet," said Angela Cartwright, who played "Brigitta"

"It's Julie. She's magnificent on every level so there is nothing that could have kept me from being here," said Kym Karath, who played "Gretl."

Andrews has spent her life in show business and is most grateful for her lifelong fans.

"I love giving the art of film or theater or whatever and that's really what it's all about. It's not about me me me. It's about, 'Are you having a good time?' And it's true. I mean, I learned that was a long while ago," said Andrews.

"I love her. There's no getting around it. It's easy. I'm going to join the multitudes," said Hector Elizondo, Andrews' co-star in "The Princess Diaries."

"I was speechless around her. I remember she was funny and kind to me but I was just dumbfounded. Still am!" said Bo Derek, Andrews' co-star in "10."

AFI's tribute to Julie Andrews will be televised June 16th on TNT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodmoviesaward
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MOVIES
Win a pair of Forever Golden tickets!
Paramount sued over 'Top Gun' copyright claim
New WWII film spotlights harrowing stories of 'greatest generation'
'Melrose Place,' 'Always' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62: Report
TOP STORIES
1 killed when plane crashes into building, lands in field in Oxnard
Venice woman hit by teen driver while walking with baby speaks out
Farmer John meatpacking plant in Vernon set to close next year
Parents sue Meta alleging daughter suffered due to Instagram addiction
New details on why Uvalde police delayed entry during school shooting
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch
Geico ordered to pay woman $5.2M after she contracted STD in a car
Show More
Temps stay hot as heat wave grips parts of SoCal Friday
Older couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
US to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for air travelers
Biden to address inflation, supply chain issues at Port of LA
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for Jan 6 'attempted coup'
More TOP STORIES News