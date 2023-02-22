Woman left in coma after suspects fleeing police slam into her car in South LA, daughter says

The daughter of an innocent woman struck by a suspect's vehicle during a police chase in South Los Angeles says her mother is in a coma but expected to wake up and survive.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The daughter of an innocent woman struck by a suspect's vehicle during a police chase in South Los Angeles is speaking out about her mother's condition, saying she is in a coma but likely to survive.

"They told us that the likelihood of her surviving was like a 90% chance," said Julisa Mercado Reyna, the victim's daughter.

On Feb. 16, LAPD initiated a pursuit that lasted a little over a minute, ending when the suspect ran a red light at the intersection of Gage and San Pedro Street, and slammed into Yolanda Reyna's sedan.

The suspect and his passenger, described as men in their 30s or 40s, exited the truck and ran from officers a short distance before being taken into custody.

"I've driven with her when there's sirens around and she would've stopped immediately. She would've stopped," said Reyna.

Julisa said her mom was on her way to a concert with a friend when the crash happened.

"Just an hour before the incident and she was just like, 'Yeah, I'm going to go, I'm young,' She's 42, mind you, she's very young so she was just happy to go," said Reyna.

Yolanda is a single mother of three to her children Julisa, Caesar and Anthony

"I'm angry and most of all I'm just sad 'cause it's like losing my best friend. Obviously, that's my mother and I never had a father figure in my life, so just not having her around, not having her to talk to is pretty sad," said Reyna.

Yolanda is described as a free spirit and always looking to help others.

"She was always down to go hiking, she likes to go take dance classes. She's a devoted soccer mom," said Reyna.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of medical expenses.

Julisa told ABC7 her mom is currently in an induced coma but doctors expect her to wake up soon.