Fourth of July travelers return to LA after holiday weekend travel surge

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was a busy day at Los Angeles International Airport Monday morning as many travelers returned home after the Fourth of July holiday.

More than 92,000 travelers passed through LAX on Friday, marking the facility's busiest day of the last year, officials said.

For anyone heading toward LAX Monday, airport staff suggests visitors plan ahead for parking purposes or consider an alternative, such as taking a ride-share vehicle.

Because of the holiday, COVID-19 vaccine clinics at LAX are closed, but will resume operations Tuesday.

The summer is already proving to be a challenge for air travelers. Computer problems, staffing shortages and bad weather have turned into delays and hundreds of canceled flights for several airlines.

According to AAA, while all modes of travel are seeing increased demand, road trips continue to dominate this summer. Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, it's estimated more than 91% of holiday travel was by car for the holiday, meaning about 43.6 million Americans drove to their destination.

