As if 2020 couldn't get weird enough, an asteroid will fly by earth Saturday.
According to NASA's "NEO Earth Close Approaches" website, the asteroid is 735 meters in diameter, more than twice as wide as the Williams Tower in Houston is tall.
It may seem daunting, but the asteroid will pass Earth at a safe distance, more than 3 million miles away, or 13 times farther from us than the Moon.
There are 20,000 asteroid flybys each year, but most pass unnoticed.
Scientists have yet to reveal a digital rendering of what the asteroid might look like.
Massive asteroid to fly by Earth Saturday
