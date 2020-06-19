juneteenth

Governor Gavin Newsom says Juneteenth could become official state holiday

Gov. Newsom says he has had discussions about it with both the Legislative Black Caucus and state employee groups.
Some states have made Juneteenth an official, paid holiday. California has not -- yet.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says it could happen.

"Juneteenth of course is less than 24 hours away in relation to this year, but in the future, I'm certainly open-minded to this and very much engaged in conversations with leadership about doing the same," he said.

He says he has had discussions about it with both the Legislative Black Caucus and state employee groups.

There are also budgetary considerations, should it become a paid state holiday.

What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday celebrating the end of slavery
Gray Hall traces the origins of the African American celebration which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

