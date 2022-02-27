jobs hiring

LA County Parks and Recreation hold swim tests in East LA to search for junior lifeguards

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation held swim tests at the Belvedere Community Regional Park in East L.A. Saturday, searching for the area's most talented junior lifeguards.

The requirements include swimming 500 yards - more than a quarter-mile - in under 10 minutes.

One former lifeguard who rose through the ranks hopes these opportunities help more young people take the plunge into aquatics.

"We're looking for people who are driven, enthusiastic. People who really want to make an impact in the communities that they live in and the communities that they serve," said Daniel Lara, area pool supervisor for L.A. County Parks and Recreation.

The Belvedere pool will hold two more tests on April 23 and 26. In May and June, there will be additional tests at community pools in Lawndale, San Fernando and Quartz Hill.

