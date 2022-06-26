Jurupa Valley brush fire keeps firefighters busy as heat advisory goes into effect

For an interactive evacuation map, click here.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters worked through the night to put out hot spots and clear a ring of vegetation around a wildfire that burned in two different spots in Jurupa Valley and charred a total of 110 acres before its forward progress was stopped, authorities said Sunday.The fire, which was named the Union fire, was first reported at 3:49 p.m. Saturday near Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive in the river bottom, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The second spot was reported at 5:22 p.m. at Clay Street and General Road.At least two homes were seen burning and several others were threatened. At one point, fire officials said that at least 30 other homes and residential structures were under immediate threat.As of 2:10 a.m. Sunday, the fire still was 0% contained, fire officials said.A mandatory evacuation order issued for residents south of Limonite Avenue, north of Riverview Drive, east of Avenue Juan Diaz and west of Maverick Lane was downgraded to an evacuation warning at 10 p.m. Saturday.A reception and care center was opened at Patriot High School located at 4355 Camino Real, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported.Between the heat and dry conditions, fire danger remains high across Southern California.A heat advisory will go into effect for many parts of the region including Los Angeles and Orange counties and the Inland Empire starting at 10 a.m. Sunday and will last until 8 p.m. on Monday.Temperatures are expected to reach anywhere between 90 to 105 degrees.Authorities ask residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, authorities urge.Also, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.