Firefighters battle brush fire in Jurupa Valley, more than 150 acres burned

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews are battling a brush fire in Jurupa Valley that has burned more than 150 acres, officials said.

The blaze called "Karen Fire" was burning near Sierra Avenue and Karen Lane.

The fire is 10% contained, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

There are no injuries reported and no structures have been damaged.


Smoke is blowing to the east so people in Colton, Redlands, and San Bernardino may see and smell it.

Riverside County Fire crews are fighting the flames, both from the air and the ground.
