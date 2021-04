Derek Chauvin verdict: Jury done deliberating in trial over George Floyd's death | WATCH LIVE

EMBED >More News Videos Opening statements in former officer's trial in George Floyd's death: WATCH (1 of 7) Officer Derek Chauvin "had to know" he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as the Black man cried out over and over that he couldn't breathe and finally fell silent, a prosecutor told jurors Monday as closing arguments began at Chauvin's murder trial.

MINNEAPOLIS -- The jury reached a verdict Tuesday at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.The verdict, arrived at after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, was to be read late in the afternoon in a city on edge against the possibility of more unrest like that that erupted last spring.The courthouse was ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and thousands of National Guardsmen and other law enforcement officers were brought in ahead of the verdict.Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a 45-year-old now-fired white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.The jury, made up of six white people and six Black or multiracial people, weighed charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with convictions on some, none or all of the charges possible. The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.Earlier in the day Tuesday, President Joe Biden weighed in by saying he believes the case is "overwhelming." Other politicians and ordinary citizens also offered their opinion."It shouldn't be really even questioned whether there will be an acquittal or a verdict that doesn't meet the scale of the crime that was committed," Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, said in Brooklyn Center, a suburb just outside Minneapolis. The congresswoman said the Chauvin case looks open-and-shut.Guilty verdicts could mark a turning point in the fight for racial equality, she said."We are holding on to one another for support. Hopefully this verdict will come soon and the community will start the process of healing," Omar said.In Washington, the president said that he had spoken to Floyd's family on Monday and "can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they're feeling.""They're a good family and they're calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is," Biden said. "I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it's overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered now."The president has repeatedly denounced Floyd's death but previously stopped short of commenting on the trial itself.Ahead of a verdict, some stores were boarded up in Minneapolis, the courthouse was ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and National Guard troops were on patrol. Last spring, Floyd's death set off protests along with vandalism and arson in Minneapolis.The city has also been on edge in recent days over the deadly police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center on April 11.___Webber reported from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press video journalist Angie Wang in Atlanta and Associated Press writers Doug Glass, in Minneapolis, Mohamed Ibrahim in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and Todd Richmond in Madison, Wisconsin, contributed.