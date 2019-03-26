WATCH LIVE Jussie Smollett update: Charges against 'Empire' actor dropped, attorneys say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5192350" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Actor Jussie Smollett entered a not guilty plea to disorderly conduct charges in court Thursday morning.

CHICAGO -- Disorderly conduct charges against actor Jussie Smollett have been dropped, his attorneys said Tuesday. Prosecutors said Smollett will perform community service and will forfeit his bond.Smollett is in court to make an emergency court appearance. He was accused of paying two brothers to stage an attack on him last January.In a statement, Smollett's attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said, "Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said in a statement, ""After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollet's volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case."In a statement, 20th Century Fox said that they have no comment.Earlier this month, Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. He claims he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in the Streeterville neighborhood back in January, but police say it was a hoax and that Smollett hired two brothers to carry out the fake attack.The TV actor claimed he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in the Streeterville neighborhood on Jan. 29. He said two men physically attacked him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs, threw a chemical liquid on him and looped a rope around his neck.Two days after the alleged attack, Chicago police released surveillance images of two people they said they considered persons of interest in the attack.But the investigation turned on Smollett. He was then accused of allegedly orchestrating the attack with the Osundairo brothers, who he knew. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.Prosecutors had said Smollett paid the Osundairo brothers to pull off the staged attack.Police said they have evidence to prove that he did it because he wasn't satisfied with his salary on the show, but attorneys for Smollett say there has been a lot of misinformation in this case and Smollett is innocent.Last Thursday, Smollett's attorney requested he be allowed to travel to meet with his attorneys in New York and California. The request was granted with the requirement that he notify the court of travel and be back for legal proceedings.Smollett is represented by Los Angeles-based attorney Mark Geragos, as well as local Chicago attorney Ron Safer. Geragos specializes in white collar crime.ABC7 has learned that following the reported attack, Smollett was asked to be part of this year's Grammy Awards, either as presenter or to perform with host Alicia Keys.Grammy producer Chantal Sausedo said Smollett declined, with a response from his publicist that "He would love to be at the Grammys as a champion for the people but he is just not ready."