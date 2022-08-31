Feds cite efforts to 'obstruct' probe of classified documents found at Trump's Florida estate

The Justice Department is set to respond to the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago this month.

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

The assertion was made in a court filing Tuesday night that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the presence of the documents at Mar-a-Lago.

In the filing, the Justice Department says FBI agents "uncovered multiple sources of evidence" indicating that Trump and his representatives had failed to fully comply with a subpoena to turn over classified records and that additional classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago.