Juvenile arrested after body of 15-year-old Samantha Bustos found

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities say they have arrested a juvenile in the death of a 15-year-old girl, whose body was found in an industrial area of Compton last week.
Relatives had described Samantha Bustos as quiet and a good friend. Her body was found behind a bush around 1:30 a.m. on Victoria Street on March 25.
Bustos had spent the last several years under the care of her grandmother. A relative said Samantha and her friend begged Samantha's grandmother to let her spend the night on Friday, the last time she was seen alive. That friend reportedly told her family she was spending the night at Samantha's.
This is a developing story. We will update this post when we have more information.
