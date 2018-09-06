Juvenile stolen-car suspect smashes into parked cars in Monrovia

A juvenile suspect stole a car in Arcadia and fled from police at high speeds before smashing into multiple parked cars in Monrovia, officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) --
The incident happened just before 8 p.m.

Arcadia police tried to pull over the stolen car suspect in the 200 block of West Huntington Drive. The driver initially pulled over but then sped away, police said.

Officers pursued for a short time on Colorado Boulevard, but then decided to pull off from the pursuit because of the danger from excessive speed.

Witnesses say the suspect continued driving fast and eventually lost control, hitting several parked cars in the area of Colorado Boulevard and Madison Avenue in Monrovia.

One of the parked cars was sent hurtling 30-40 feet down the street from the force of the impact, one witness said. A woman who was walking down the street had to move out of the way to avoid injury, the witness said.

The stolen car was smashed up so badly that the juvenile suspect was trapped inside with significant injuries. Firefighters had to cut open the vehicle to extricate him.

He was transported to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.
