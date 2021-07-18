Pets & Animals

Massachusetts police department introduces nation's 1st COVID-sniffing K-9's

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

MA police introduce nation's 1st COVID-sniffing dogs

MASSACHUSETTS -- Two dogs in Massachusetts are now the nation's first K-9's trained in COVID detection.

The 9-month-old Labradors are stepsiblings and work for the Bristol County Sheriff's Office.

Experts say the dogs are so advanced in their training that they can even pick up on different strains, including the more contagious Delta variant.

They can also smell the virus on a surface that was recently touched by a COVID positive person.

"Our training method for training the COVID is the same if we were training for firearms, explosives or narcotics or any kind of scent work," said K-9 Capt. Paul Douglass of the Bristol County Sheriff's Office.

Experts say the dogs were trained by using masks worn by COVID positive patients.

They say the masks were put under an ultraviolet system to kill the contagious portion of the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsdogsk 9coronaviruspolicecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mask mandate takes effect as 1,827 new COVID cases reported
Man who climbed ride at Knott's Berry Farm comes down safely
LA music executive ID'd as victim of Florida condo collapse
Britney Spears calls out those who didn't lend her a hand
Dozens arrested after LAPD sends alert of unlawful assembly in K-town
3 wounded in a shooting outside Nationals Park, fans scramble
Collin Morikawa wins British Open, 2nd championship in 2 years
Show More
Fatal Rite Aid shooting: LAPD releases surveillance photos of suspects
'America First' rally canceled in OC amid 'public safety concerns'
TikTok tips help find Compton murder suspect in Mexico
First case of COVID-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic Village
Pedestrian fatally struck in Beverly Grove hit-and-run; driver sought
More TOP STORIES News