K-9 helps take down suspect after chase, standoff in Woodland Hills

The assault with a deadly weapon suspect led police on a chase in the San Fernando Valley and crashed through a chain-link fence before coming to a stop, but he refused to come out of the car.
After negotiating with the suspect, police say they broke the car's window with a less-lethal round and used a concentrated formula of pepper spray that forced the suspect to jump out of the vehicle and run uphill.
WATCH: Suspect plows through chain-link fence, triggering standoff in Woodland Hills
Officers sent in a K-9 that latched onto the man, who then went rolling downhill before multiple officers used a Taser and took him into custody.
AIR7 HD was over the pursuit at about 5:30 p.m. and captured the moments the suspect evaded a PIT maneuver, approached a cul-de-sac and plowed through the fence before getting stuck on the hillside.
Police say the man was wanted for violating a restraining order and is accused of showing up to a former girlfriend's home and threatening her with a knife.
After police responded to the scene and spotted the suspect's vehicle, the chase began. The standoff lasted for more than two hours.
RELATED: K-9 takes down stalking suspect after chase ends in Corona