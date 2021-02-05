K-9 helps take down suspect after chase, standoff in Woodland Hills

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10315707" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An assault with a deadly weapon suspect is in a standoff with Los Angeles police after crashing through a fence during a chase in the San Fernando Valley Thursday evening.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A police dog helped subdue a suspect after an hours-long standoff on a grassy hillside in Woodland Hills Thursday night.The assault with a deadly weapon suspect led police on a chase in the San Fernando Valley and crashed through a chain-link fence before coming to a stop, but he refused to come out of the car.After negotiating with the suspect, police say they broke the car's window with a less-lethal round and used a concentrated formula of pepper spray that forced the suspect to jump out of the vehicle and run uphill.Officers sent in a K-9 that latched onto the man, who then went rolling downhill before multiple officers used a Taser and took him into custody.AIR7 HD was over the pursuit at about 5:30 p.m. and captured the moments the suspect evaded a PIT maneuver, approached a cul-de-sac and plowed through the fence before getting stuck on the hillside.Police say the man was wanted for violating a restraining order and is accused of showing up to a former girlfriend's home and threatening her with a knife.After police responded to the scene and spotted the suspect's vehicle, the chase began. The standoff lasted for more than two hours.