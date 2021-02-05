K-9 helps take down suspect after chase, standoff in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A police dog helped subdue a suspect after an hours-long standoff on a grassy hillside in Woodland Hills Thursday night.

The assault with a deadly weapon suspect led police on a chase in the San Fernando Valley and crashed through a chain-link fence before coming to a stop, but he refused to come out of the car.

After negotiating with the suspect, police say they broke the car's window with a less-lethal round and used a concentrated formula of pepper spray that forced the suspect to jump out of the vehicle and run uphill.

WATCH: Suspect plows through chain-link fence, triggering standoff in Woodland Hills
EMBED More News Videos

An assault with a deadly weapon suspect is in a standoff with Los Angeles police after crashing through a fence during a chase in the San Fernando Valley Thursday evening.



Officers sent in a K-9 that latched onto the man, who then went rolling downhill before multiple officers used a Taser and took him into custody.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit at about 5:30 p.m. and captured the moments the suspect evaded a PIT maneuver, approached a cul-de-sac and plowed through the fence before getting stuck on the hillside.

Police say the man was wanted for violating a restraining order and is accused of showing up to a former girlfriend's home and threatening her with a knife.

After police responded to the scene and spotted the suspect's vehicle, the chase began. The standoff lasted for more than two hours.

RELATED: K-9 takes down stalking suspect after chase ends in Corona
EMBED More News Videos

Police shot rubber pellets and used a K-9 to take a stalking suspect into custody after the end of a chase in Corona.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodland hillslos angeles countysan fernando valleylos angelespolice chaselapdk 9swatstandoff
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted in one-punch assault at Venice
Bill would speed up reopening of CA theme parks
California Dreaming: Earthquakes and the Golden State
Moreno Valley residents facing charges in EDD fraud case
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
Human trafficking investigation nets 145 arrests in LA County
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
Show More
OC mom, cancer survivor offers hope to others
SoCal congresswoman votes to remove Greene from committees
Food delivery robots get rolling in San Pedro
Powerful storm eased drought in parts of California
9 people hospitalized after hazmat incident in Ontario
More TOP STORIES News