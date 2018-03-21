K-9 unit sniffs out female suspect hiding in Riverside doghouse

A woman involved in a chase in Riverside went from one doghouse to the next after getting sniffed out by none other than a K-9 unit. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman involved in a chase in Riverside went from one doghouse to the next after getting sniffed out by none other than a K-9 unit.

Riverside police said the woman was a passenger in a stolen car and ran from police into a backyard of a home, where a security camera captured her trying to hide inside a doghouse. It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers were able to find her, thanks to a police K-9 unit and Sara Stephens, who heard noises coming from her backyard.

Stephens' surveillance cameras captured the woman's unsuccessful attempt to hide, but the suspect eventually crawled out of the doghouse and surrendered.
