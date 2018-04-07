A Los Angeles Police Department K-9 dog was wounded Friday evening as officers took an armed man into custody at the end of an hourslong standoff at a North Hollywood motel, officials said.The barricade situation began about 3:30 p.m. as officers conducted a parole check at the Pepper Tree Motel in the 5900 block of Lankershim Boulevard. They located the suspect, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for grand theft auto and drug violations, the LAPD said.After officers knocked on Lawrence Gray's door, he opened it and then slammed it shut, according to police. Officers eventually smashed a hole through the door with a battering ram.Gray, who is in his 40s, allegedly had a weapon and threatened to kill himself.Several LAPD patrol cars, and at least three armored vehicles, were seen outside the motel as the situation stretched into the late evening. Shortly after 10 p.m., police deployed gas canisters and took Gray into custody."During that process, unfortunately, our K-9 was cut in the face," said police Detective Meghan Aguilar. "The suspect was armed with a blade or a knife. Fortunately, it's a minor injury for our K-9 but he will go to the hospital now and be treated for that."Gray was treated for unspecified injuries that he sustained while being apprehended.Lankershim Boulevard remained closed at the scene as investigators collected evidence.