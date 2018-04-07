Police K-9 wounded, suspect apprehended after standoff at North Hollywood motel

EMBED </>More Videos

A Los Angeles Police Department K-9 dog was wounded Friday evening as officers took a suspect into custody at the end of an hourslong standoff at a North Hollywood motel, officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KABC) --
A Los Angeles Police Department K-9 dog was wounded Friday evening as officers took an armed man into custody at the end of an hourslong standoff at a North Hollywood motel, officials said.

The barricade situation began about 3:30 p.m. as officers conducted a parole check at the Pepper Tree Motel in the 5900 block of Lankershim Boulevard. They located the suspect, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for grand theft auto and drug violations, the LAPD said.

After officers knocked on Lawrence Gray's door, he opened it and then slammed it shut, according to police. Officers eventually smashed a hole through the door with a battering ram.

Gray, who is in his 40s, allegedly had a weapon and threatened to kill himself.

Several LAPD patrol cars, and at least three armored vehicles, were seen outside the motel as the situation stretched into the late evening. Shortly after 10 p.m., police deployed gas canisters and took Gray into custody.

"During that process, unfortunately, our K-9 was cut in the face," said police Detective Meghan Aguilar. "The suspect was armed with a blade or a knife. Fortunately, it's a minor injury for our K-9 but he will go to the hospital now and be treated for that."

Gray was treated for unspecified injuries that he sustained while being apprehended.

Lankershim Boulevard remained closed at the scene as investigators collected evidence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barricadestandofflapdlos angeles police departmentNorth HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nick Young arrested for obstruction during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News