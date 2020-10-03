Good boy! Sheriff's K-9 helps find missing woman in Carson

Roscoe the K-9 helped locate a missing woman overnight, according to the sheriff's station in Carson. She has now been reunited with her family.
The station tweeted: "Thanks for your help Roscoe. You deserve all the treats!"
Check out K-9 Roscoe helping search for a missing person earlier this evening. Happy to share we have located the missing woman and she has been reunited with her family.— LASD Carson Station (@CarsonLASD) October 3, 2020
Thanks for your help Roscoe. You deserve all the treats! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/PKtifmNr0x
