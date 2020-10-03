Good boy! Sheriff's K-9 helps find missing woman in Carson

Check out K-9 Roscoe helping search for a missing person earlier this evening. Happy to share we have located the missing woman and she has been reunited with her family.



Thanks for your help Roscoe. You deserve all the treats! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/PKtifmNr0x — LASD Carson Station (@CarsonLASD) October 3, 2020

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog is in for a few extra treats today.Roscoe the K-9 helped locate a missing woman overnight, according to the sheriff's station in Carson. She has now been reunited with her family.The station tweeted: "Thanks for your help Roscoe. You deserve all the treats!"