President & General Manager

The President and General Manager of KABC-TV is responsible for leading and advancing the local owned ABC television station in the Los Angeles market, leading the strategies and teams that drive audience and growth across platforms.

This executive will be at the center of KABC-TV's future success, upholding our commitment to quality journalism and the communities we serve while driving modernization across the organization, prioritizing an adaptable and inclusive culture that embraces change and innovation.

The General Manager will have a clear vision for the future of KABC-TV with the capability of communicating and driving that vision via hands-on leadership, optimism, strategic risk-taking and focused metrics of success. They will be a creative thinker who generates new ideas and understands how to enhance brands and resources to achieve market leadership. This includes developing strategies which evolve the KABC-TV brand from not only being the place to go for breaking news, but also where consumers can expect to find localized high quality, high impact journalism and content.

This executive will also work directly with the ABC Owned Stations leadership, and other businesses within Disney Entertainment Television as well as The Walt Disney Company to drive collective growth and success.

What You Will Do:

Direct and manage the overall operations to drive "ethical results" (meet or exceed KPIs) including established goals/objectives in ratings, audience, video, sales/revenue, market share, profit and operating income.

Oversee and evolve the brand to maximize its impact, relevancy and connection with local audiences.

In collaboration with appropriate executives, develop and implement a content strategy that attracts and engages audiences across platforms.

Lead a premium multi-platform news organization including a vast and diverse team of talent across many roles and subject areas.

Oversight of the station's 24/7 broadcast and quality/technical requirements.

Oversight for On The Red Carpet (OTRC) content, which provides synergy and marketing amplification to all Disney lines of business through linear, streaming, social and digital content.

Grow and develop unified CTV strategies to create/aggregate content for streaming platforms.

Drive business and partnership development efforts to drive modernization and further group goals.

Continue to identify more effective and efficient approaches to operations and processes throughout the organization.

Represent the station in the community; develop and maintain strong relationships with community leaders.

Seek out opportunities to contribute to the local market area for the betterment of the community.

Recruit, develop, and retain a strong leadership team; provide guidance and coaching to maximize their performance and accelerate their professional growth.

Champion data and analytics to drive multi-platform content, product and platform optimization as well as accountability across the organization.

Implement all corporate policies/objectives while maintaining the highest level of ethics and industry standards.

Establish and maintain an innovative and highly collaborative culture atmosphere that promotes novel idea generation, open communication, respect for others and excellence.

Create a diverse, collaborative, fun and stimulating work environment.

Collaborate with other parts of OTV, Walt Disney Television and TWDC to advance the group's interests and leverage assets.

Required Qualifications & Skills:

Proven experience as a leader at a local broadcast station.

A participative leadership approach that fosters collaboration and innovation.

Ability to recognize, create and communicate priorities, strategies, market opportunities and challenges to drive growth and performance improvement.

Attention to detail, project management skills, and the ability to effectively lead and manage in a dynamic and challenging environment.

Experience managing budgeting processes and strategic planning.

Strong written, verbal and presentation skills.

Legal understanding of FCC rules and regulations.

Experience working with unions and contract negotiations.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience working in a top market/station, and television group.

Experience leading large executive teams.

Education:

Bachelor's degree in a relevant discipline.

The hiring range for this position in Glendale, CA is $406,000--$545,000 per year based on a 40 hour work week. The amount of hours scheduled per week may vary based on business needs. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.