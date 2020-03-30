Coronavirus: Kaiser temporarily closing some San Bernardino County medical office buildings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6056698" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Bernardino county public health officials were able to test 450 people for coronavirus within hours during a drive-through program set up Friday.

Kaiser Permanente is temporarily consolidating some of its medical office buildings in San Bernardino County in an effort to support a potential surge in patients amid the coronavirus crisis.Starting Monday, facilities in Chino, Colton, Indian Hill, San Bernardino, Palm Court and Upland will be closed as Kaiser postpones some appointments and convert many to virtual visits, according to a statement. Victorville Medical Office Building 2 will also be closed, while building 1 will stay open.Facilities in Chino Grand, Fontana, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga and Redlands will remain open during the consolidation.Most urgent care locations will remain open, officials said, while all of Kaiser's mental health facilities will also continue to receive patients."These new measures are being enacted along with our recent decisions to temporarily postpone non-urgent surgeries and procedures to ensure we have capacity and equipment to care for the potential of more critically ill patients, and to guide members to virtual care options to reduce demand for in-person visits to our medical offices," officials said in a statement.Kaiser recommends calling ahead before going to any facility. An estimated reopening date was not available.