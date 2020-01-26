Kaiser Woodland Hills resumes full operations following water main break that force its closure

Hospital officials said they've completed all required repairs, allowing for the emergency department, urgent care and other services to pick back up. All scheduled appointments will resume on Monday, Jan. 27.
"We look forward to welcoming back our patients, and want to express our deepest gratitude to them and the entire community for their understanding during this past week," said Kaiser's Murtaza Sanwari in a written statement.
In the days following the water main break on Jan. 18, surgeries were canceled and all patients were transferred to other facilities.
The hospital lost water service with what was supposed to be a temporary overnight shutdown as part of planned maintenance work. But when crews went to restore the service the following morning, they discovered a more substantial leak that would need major repairs.