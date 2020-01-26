Health & Fitness

Kaiser Woodland Hills resumes full operations following water main break that force its closure

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kaiser Permanente resumed full operations at its Woodland Hills medical center Sunday, one week after a a main break left the hospital without water service and forced the removal of all patients.

Hospital officials said they've completed all required repairs, allowing for the emergency department, urgent care and other services to pick back up. All scheduled appointments will resume on Monday, Jan. 27.

MORE: Kaiser Woodland Hills canceling surgeries after main break leaves hospital without water service
EMBED More News Videos

Surgeries and appointments are being canceled at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Woodland Hills after a main break has left the hospital without water service.



"We look forward to welcoming back our patients, and want to express our deepest gratitude to them and the entire community for their understanding during this past week," said Kaiser's Murtaza Sanwari in a written statement.

In the days following the water main break on Jan. 18, surgeries were canceled and all patients were transferred to other facilities.

All patients removed from Kaiser Woodland Hills amid temporarily closure after water main break
EMBED More News Videos

Kaiser Permanente officials say services and facilities at its Woodland Hills medical center will be temporarily closed after a main break.



The hospital lost water service with what was supposed to be a temporary overnight shutdown as part of planned maintenance work. But when crews went to restore the service the following morning, they discovered a more substantial leak that would need major repairs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswoodland hillslos angeleslos angeles countywaterhospitalwater main breakkaiser permanente
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News