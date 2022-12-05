Vice President Kamala Harris to swear in Karen Bass as Los Angeles mayor

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will administer the oath of office to Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass during her inauguration ceremony, the White House announced Monday.

The ceremony for Bass will be Sunday at the Spring Street entrance to City Hall.

Bass will be sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles, becoming the first woman and woman of color to serve as mayor of Los Angeles.

Harris is the first woman vice president of the United States, and the first woman of color to hold the office.

The inauguration ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Bass' term as mayor officially begins on Dec. 12.

Harris campaigned on behalf of Bass and other Democratic candidates early last month at a Get Out The Vote student rally at UCLA.

"I know Karen Bass," Harris told the crowd. "I've worked with Karen Bass. When I was in Sacramento and she was in Sacramento, I saw how she would tirelessly fight for the people of this region, the people of our state and the people of our nation. Karen Bass has a long history of always being on the side of people, fighting for the people."

