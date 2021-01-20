Kamala Harris' sorority sisters reflect on their friend's historic journey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7652010" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new documentary "Kamala Harris: To Be The First" details her journey of hope from Berkeley to Washington, where she will soon begin a new chapter as the first Black and Asian woman elected vice president of the United States.

NEW YORK CITY -- Three of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' sorority sisters at Howard University talked to Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts about their long time friend.Harris was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha at Howard University during her college years."This moment is so important," Lorrie Saddler said. "Historically black colleges and universities are finally getting the respect and recognition they so richly deserve. Since their inception, these institutions have produced trailblazers and difference makers throughout history. This moment, Robin, amplifies that academic excellence of HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities)."When asked about the qualities she brings to be an effective Vice President, Lisa Jackson answered, "I think her genuineness, her authenticity. She has been for the people, is for the people and it's amazing that America gets to see that in her.""She set out on this journey to have an impact on people and to make people's lives better. My hope is she will be able to have that impact." added Jill Louis.Harris spoke to them during her sorority's Founders Day celebration earlier this week."That conversation was magical," said Lorrie Saddler. "What I remember about that conversation that she shared was that we are her center. And, that was so special that she said that because we all feel that same way about each other. That truly describes our bond."