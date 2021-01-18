Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanks California, says 'this is not a goodbye'

"Serving as your senator has been an honor," Harris wrote. "This is not goodbye... As I resign from the Senate, I am preparing to take an oath that would have me preside over it."
On Monday, Harris will resign from her Senate seat, which she has held since 2017. She will not give a farewell speech on the Senate floor. The Senate is not scheduled to convene until Tuesday.
During her tenure, Harris served on four Senate committees, including the Senate Judiciary Committee. She questioned now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings. She was also involved in the Senate's investigation into reports of Russian interference in the 2016 election and the 2020 impeachment of President Trump.
"The first time I came to work in United States Senate was not as a United States senator but as an intern," she recalled.
Harris had served as a summer intern for Alan Cranston. She went on to graduate with a law degree from the University of California, Hastings and began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. She served as San Francisco's District Attorney and California's Attorney General before she was elected to the U.S. Senate.
In service of California, Harris said she fought rising rent costs and economic insecurity, among other issues.
"From helping seniors navigate the Medicare system to helping veterans get the benefits they are owed, from securing funding for families to rebuild after the wildfires to working to get small businesses what they need to stay afloat -- my team heard you, we saw you, and we fought for you," Harris wrote.
Harris also addressed the riots at the U.S. Capitol in her op-ed: "The violence made clear that we have two systems of justice -- one that failed to restrain the rioters on January 6 and another that released tear gas on non-violent demonstrators last summer."
She and President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Wednesday. She will make history as the first Black woman and first woman of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed fellow Democrat Alex Padilla, Califronia's secretary of state, to serve the remaining two years of Harris' term.
