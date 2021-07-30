Ex-Kansas City police chief pleads guilty to assaulting father who allegedly tried to drown baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former suburban Kansas City police chief who helped rescue a baby from an icy pond and later assaulted the man accused of trying to kill the infant has pleaded guilty in the case.

Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, the Kansas City Star reported. He was indicted in 2019 on a single count of violating the civil rights of Jonathon Zicarelli.

Prosecutors have said Hallgrimson threw a handcuffed Zicarelli to the ground, punched him in the face and told Zicarelli, "You deserve to die," after returning from the rescue mission to the Greenwood, Missouri, police station. Zicarelli had walked into the police station in December 2018 and said he had tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter in a nearby pond, police said.

Hallgrimson and another officer rushed to the pond and found the unconscious infant floating face up and her lungs filled with water. Hallgrimson and the other officer worked to warm and revive the baby until paramedics arrived and rushed her to a hospital, where she was treated for severe hypothermia.

Hallgrimson was put on administrative leave shortly after being accused of assaulting Zicarelli, which prosecutors say was captured on video. He resigned in May 2019.

Zicarelli remains in Jackson County jail on pending felony charges of domestic assault and child abuse.



Family Justice Centers provide safe space for victims of violence
EMBED More News Videos

Domestic violence has a devastating impact and often tears families apart, but a unique new solution aims to keep local families together.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouripolice chiefassaultchild injuredu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Corona shooting: 'Look at me!' victim's dad yells at suspect in court
Disney joins list of companies requiring vaccine for nonunion workers
CDC COVID map shows areas of high transmission in SoCal
2 dead after small plane crashes in Banning
ABC7's Adrienne Alpert signs off after 25 years at KABC
Monster trade: Dodgers get Max Scherzer, Trea Turner from Nationals
Osteria la Buca restaurants to require proof of COVID vaccination
Show More
CDC document warns delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox
Disneyland, Walt Disney World reimpose indoor mask mandate
Bob Odenkirk 'going to be okay' after small heart attack
Mother, infant ejected from vehicle in Torrance crash
Justice Department says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress
More TOP STORIES News