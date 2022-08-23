No charges will be filed against Kanye West for alleged criminal battery near DTLA nightclub

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will not face charges following allegations that he punched a person outside a nightclub in downtown Los Angeles.
The alleged incident took place on Jan. 13 following a heated exchange outside the SoHo Warehouse near South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street.
After the man filed the police report, the Los Angeles Police Department launched a misdemeanor battery investigation.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Attorney's office said "after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction."