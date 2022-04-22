Kris Jenner says daughter Kylie told her Blac Chyna threatened to kill her

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11770555" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are the defendants in the case. All were in court Monday and Tuesday, and all are expected to take the stand.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Kris Jenner testified Thursday that although her daughter, Kylie Jenner, and Kylie's then boyfriend, rapper Tyga, told her Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie, she did not call the police or become nervous when Chyna later began a relationship with her son, Rob Kardashian, that led to the pair becoming engaged."There was a lot of drama, which I'm used to in my family,'' the 66-year-old Kardashian-Jenner clan matriarch said in response to questioning from Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani. "I believe in second chances and I wanted them to win. I just wanted them to be happy.''Kris Jenner is a defendant along with Kylie and two of her other famous daughters, Kim and Khloe Khardashian, in trial of the 33-year-old Chyna's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit.The complaint alleges the quartet lied when telling E! network executives that Chyna assaulted Rob Kardashian because they wanted the network to cancel a second season of "Rob & Chyna,'' which dealt with the ups and downs of the formerly engaged couple and had already begun filming before the plug was indeed pulled.Chyna maintains the relationship ended in the summer of 2017, but the defendants say Chyna acknowledged in a written declaration that the two split in December 2016, meaning the second season could not be aired. Chyna testified earlier in the trial that she and Tyga were also once engaged to be married and had a son together who is now 9 years old.However, Tyga began cheating on her and Kylie Jenner was one of the other women he began seeing, according to Chyna.As she walked to the witness stand to begin her testimony Thursday, Kris Jenner exchanged smiles with Chyna.Kris Jenner then told jurors that she never considered calling the police about Chyna's alleged threats against Kylie Jenner."We just kept it internal within the family because we really wanted to take care of it ourselves,'' Kris Jenner said.Pressed for more details about the alleged Chyna threats toward Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner replied, "You'd have to ask Kylie.''Tyga claimed Chyna at times was abusive toward him, Kris Jenner said.Asked about the relationship between Chyna and Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner replied, "They were friendly.''Kris Jenner said Chyna and her son had a "rocky'' relationship from the start, but she was optimistic when he told her that he and Chyna were getting married."We were excited,'' Kris Jenner said. "I felt like their relationship had gone to another level. If that's who made Rob happy, then Iwas happy.''But Kris Jenner said things took a turn for the worse the night of Dec. 14, 2016, when she learned that Rob Kardashian may have been assaulted by Chyna at Kylie Jenner's Hidden Hills home.Among other things, Chyna was alleged to have choked him with a phone cord and ripped open his shirt.Kris Jenner said things were so chaotic that it could have been either her son or Chyna who made the call about the incident, although in deposition testimony she said her son notified her."I was extremely upset because they were extremely upset,'' Kris Jenner said.Chyna maintains she did not harm Rob Kardashian, but admits damaging a television owned by Kylie Jenner and two gingerbread house decorations.The 24-year-old Kylie Jenner was the only one of the four defendants not present in court Thursday. Kris Jenner returns to the stand Friday.In February 2020, Judge Randolph M. Hammock severed from the current suit Chyna's revenge porn claim against Rob Kardashian and directed that it be tried separately.The claim involves what Chyna's court papers call "humiliating and degrading'' photos that Rob Kardashian allegedly posted of Chyna in July 2017.A separate jury will hear that case after the conclusion of the current proceedings.