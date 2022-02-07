Arts & Entertainment

Premiere date announced for 'The Kardashians' on Hulu

EMBED <>More Videos

Kim Kardashian passes California's 'baby bar' law exam

NEW YORK -- The Kardashians are promising an all-access pass into their lives, again, when they hit screens April 14 with a new reality series, this time on Hulu.

After 20 seasons on E! with the warts-and-all show that made them famous, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," fans have been waiting on an air date for the Hulu project announced soon after they wrapped up.

If an edgy trailer for "The Kardashians" is any indication, Kylie, Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Khloe and Kendall will bring the glam as the Hulu original series promises: "All the walls will be shattered." Their previous gig was built on a family togetherness vibe until the K women (and the many men and children in their lives) made their way to the top.

A synopsis for the new show doesn't leave out those they're-just-like-us elements. It promises the latest iteration will "reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs."

But the binge will have to wait. New episodes will air every Thursday.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkim kardashianhulutelevisionotrckardashian familyreality television
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nun who embezzled Catholic school funds sentenced to 1 year in prison
What will endemic COVID-19 look like? Not like the flu, doctor says
OC institute helps veterans manage legal challenges
Navy SEAL candidate dies after Hell Week test in Coronado
Coroner identifies man killed at Encino multi-million dollar mansion
Man won $229K on slot machine, but wasn't informed due to malfunction
Chocolate milk returns to CA school after students protest
Show More
Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott
Fire damages beloved nearly 100-year-old church in Watts
Inside Mel Gibson's new Hollywood murder mystery 'Last Looks'
Family secrets grow on ABC drama 'Promised Land'
Eagles player escorts girl who just lost her father to school dance
More TOP STORIES News