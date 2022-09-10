2 guns stolen during break-in at LA home of mayoral candidate Karen Bass

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rep. Karen Bass said her home was broken into Friday night and two firearms were stolen.

The congresswoman issued a statement on Saturday saying it appears only the two firearms were stolen "despite being safely and securely stored."

WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

"Cash, electronics and other valuables were not," said Bass, who's currently running for mayor of L.A. "It's unnerving and, unfortunately, it's something that far too many Angelenos have faced."

Details surrounding the burglary or were not immediately released by police, though Bass said LAPD was called. There's no word of any suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.