The Listening Loom is Philly artist's way of connecting art, people

EMBED <>More Videos

The Listening Loom is Philly artist's way of connecting art, people

PHILADELPHIA -- On the busy corner of Germantown and Chelten avenues in Philadelphia, Kathryn Pannepacker sets up "The Listening Loom" as often as she can.

Her goal is to connect with the public and the community that she lives in.

She said she believes in "art as harm reduction and art as wellness support."

Pannepacker will spark a conversation with anyone willing to hang around and talk.

Some people are just curious as to what she is weaving, others will take a seat and chat about life.

She says it is about connecting with people but also just taking a turn for herself.

The artist will also give people handmade cards with positive and inspirational messages written on them such as, "be safe," "thinking about you," and "listen to the birds."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvistroke of geniuslocalish
TOP STORIES
Most COVID patients at LA County hospitals not admitted for virus
Testing company confirms 1st known case of 'flurona' in SoCal
LIVE: 13 dead, including 7 children, after house fire in Philly
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
Potholes causing issues for Echo Park residents
405 Freeway: All lanes reopened in Torrance after fatal crash
2 bicyclists killed during hit-and-run crash in Chatsworth
Show More
UCLA, USC limit spectators at indoor athletic events as omicron surges
Proposed bill aims to change the way California schools are funded
FBI dive team joins search for 3-year-old Texas girl
Orange County Deputy DA Kelly Ernby dies of COVID at age 46
Governor pardons Homer Plessy, of 'separate but equal' ruling
More TOP STORIES News