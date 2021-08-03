Shocking falling out shakes 'Bachelorette' Katie's confidence in finding love

Ride a horse ✅ Ride a moose ✅ Soooo… what’s next? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/l3M2K3z5xn — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 3, 2021

NEW YORK -- Katie kicked off her hometown date week with Blake. Because they couldn't travel this season due to COVID, the men's families traveled to meet Katie.Blake took her to an empty bar at the hotel where he served her a drink complete with maple syrup because he's from Canada. "We use this for everything," Blake said. They played darts together and popped balloons on the target that were filled with truth or dare questions.Then they rode a bucking moose! It was just like those bulls at bars, except a moose! They played some hockey and just generally had a great time together! The whole time they were playing hockey though, Greg was watching, and sulking from the balcony. He said it made him sick to his stomach seeing her with him.That evening, Katie met Blake's mom, sister, and aunt. They talked to his family about how they align and just totally get each other. His mom was a bit concerned that they might be behind the others because Blake came on the show later than the other men. Katie said that if she and Blake make it to the end it truly is forever. His sister was concerned that he falls in love too easily and wanted to marry Clare and Tayshia, but he says it's different this time. Blake's mom told him that she really likes Katie and if he loves her, he needs to "man the **** up and tell her." Then she cried and told him how much she loves him and how proud she was of him for taking this risk. Blake's family went outside and they had a fun time playing hockey outside all together. As Blake said goodbye to Katie, he told her that he feels so good about her, but he still didn't say I love you.Justin's parents wouldn't come to meet Katie. They think it's too short of a time period for him to consider proposing to her. He said that he agrees that it's important for each of them to get each other's families and that's why it made him so upset that they wouldn't make the trip. Justin was so upset. His two best friends, Herb and Tommy, came to meet her instead and he hopes that she understands and can enjoy their "Baltimore" date.He showed her the "Welcome to Baltimore" sign and then they took a carriage ride. He showed off a part of graffiti alley, they talked about blue cheese vs. ranch, and he did his best to describe the way life could be there. They did a lot of kissing! After they got off the carriage, they enjoyed some crab and drinks. Then, they sat down to chat on a couch and he explained the fact that his parents aren't there to meet her. Katie said that she was "super bummed" but she was happy that he had his two friends there.Justin walked in with Katie and Herb and Tommy were so welcoming. She told them Justin was the first man to kiss her. Herb was shocked to see Justin willing to do so much PDA. He says Justin isn't normally like that, so maybe Katie is the one! He's worried that if Justin doesn't say he loves her soon, he could lose her. Tommy said that Justin is normally somewhat reserved, but he seems to be "himself" around her. At the end of the date, Justin told Katie that he's falling in love with her. She grabbed his face and kissed him.Greg headed into his hometown date still feeling a bit funky after watching part of Katie and Blake's date. Still, he wanted to shake it off and have a great day. His date revolved around New Jersey. They started by visiting the "boardwalk" and went for a tandem bike ride. They ate some pork rolls and Italian ice. Then, they went surfing on an inflatable bouncy house. "It's impossible not to fall in love with her," Greg said. He took her to play basketball because he and his dad used to play all the time and he hadn't really played since his father passed away. Katie thought that was so special that he shared that with her. Greg told Katie she would be meeting his mom, older brother, and best friend Dave. As they chatted, he said his favorite part of his date in "Seattle" with her was the rainstorm they kissed in. Greg snapped his fingers and it started to rain again! Cue the kissing!Katie was so excited to meet Greg's family and friend. They talked about his very nervous limo introduction and their immediate spark. His mom brought a picture of his father and a video of Greg's siblings. They had well wishes for their brother and Katie and Greg cried as he watched the video. His brother Joe said that he's hoping Katie is the piece that Greg was missing and that he can finally be happy again. Katie told Joe that she could really see herself marrying him one day. Greg told his friend, Dave, that he's totally in love with Katie and he's never felt this strongly about anyone before. Greg seems 100% sure and told him, "It's going to be me and her." Katie told Greg's mom that she just respects how real and honest he is and his humble confidence. She flat out told Greg's mom, "He will be here next week." Katie's time with Greg's family went really well!Greg and Katie sat down and talked about how their conversations went with his family and Katie said that his mom saying how happy he is makes her feel emotional. Greg said that he's just so happy, he knew his family would see it. Greg cried about losing his dad and how that caused him to lose a part of himself and how he hasn't been as happy as he is right now. "I am in love with you," Greg said. "I see it with you, this is real to me." Greg said it all through tears and Katie said nothing for what felt like an eternity. "I just love looking at you," Katie eventually said. It kind of made Greg upset. It is tough and she revealed to him that she told his family that he would be there next week. "You know how I feel about you," Katie said. "We're almost there." His mood immediately changed, and Katie told him that she's reading it and it sucks. She told Greg she hoped they could get through it because they are so close to the end.Greg told her outside how hard the process is for him. Katie said it's just as hard for her. "I just don't understand how you don't know that it's me and you at this point," Greg said. Katie cried and was upset that he was losing trust in them. After a lot of back and forth, Katie told Greg that she'd see him soon and left.Blake and Greg had a talk about how they're struggling with the process. They both are battling with not knowing how Katie is really feeling. Greg said that Katie didn't have a reaction when he told her he loved her and he was just searching for something. He put on his coat and went over to see her. He's convinced in his head that she's not feeling the same way though. Greg was a ball of nerves as he knocked on Katie's hotel room door. "You don't seem comfortable," Katie said. "You seem fine," Greg fired back. "I'm holding my breath waiting to find out what you're going to say," she said. Greg was so upset that he felt like Katie dismissed his proclamation of love. She told him that she wants to say, "I love you," to only the last man standing. He said it wasn't that she didn't say it, she just didn't have a reaction. "I don't give a **** about the rose," he said. He was desperately trying to get real emotion out of her. Katie kept saying that she really was just so confused by the way things went. He was upset that she told him that he was giving up on their relationship. He even seemed a bit angry, and then added that there's "a bit of a disconnect." He said, "I gave you everything and I really hope you find something and I just..." "I can't even comprehend what you are saying anything, are you not wanting to stay anymore, are you done?" she asked. "Yeah, that's what I'm saying," Greg said. Katie was so upset that it was one disagreement and he was just willing to leave. Katie cried as Greg rambled on and was so confused by why he was leaving. He's basically forcing an ultimatum and Katie is just not ready to say, "You're the one, let's end the show." Is it fair of him to expect it at this point?"You've always been my number one, since the beginning," Katie said. "I don't want to hear that," Greg said. He's sick of hearing about the show, he wants it to be real. "I thought that we were more than that," Greg said. Katie kept saying she's sorry and Greg said she just doesn't get it. He walked out and Katie sat on the couch and cried. She got up and chased after him down the hall and then found him outside. She gave him a hug and told him she was "so sorry." "I have given you everything," Katie said. "Is there even a point for me to tell you anything?" She felt like he just didn't believe her. "I deserve more than what I've been given on your side. I'm not happy here anymore," Greg said. It was painful to watch. "I'm done here," he said as he left Katie crying on the ground. So cold!Katie got up and started saying, "I'm done, I'm done, I'm done!" She wanted to go home and be done with the whole show. Her sadness turned to anger as she slammed doors. Kaitlyn came in to talk to Katie, but she didn't want to talk to anyone at first.Kaitlyn told her that she had been there and helped talk her through the situation. Katie said that Michael and Greg leaving has destroyed her confidence. She's not sure how to move forward. The show concluded by showing a very depressing recap of Katie and Greg's best, most romantic moments.Next week, Katie's mom shows up to help her through the process. Can she move past her heartbreak over Greg? The three-hour finale is next week!