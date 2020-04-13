Coronavirus

Mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19 complications

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Towns' team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, posted a statement Monday on behalf of its player and his family.

"The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19," the family stated. "Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, wring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."



The 24-year-old's mother was hospitalized last month with COVID-19. Towns posted a video to his Instagram on March 24, explaining that his mother was in a medically-induced coma and had been put on a ventilator.

Towns' father had also contracted the virus, but he has since recovered, ESPN reported.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsminnesotanew jerseynbacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakminnesota timberwolvescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Mayor Garcetti provides update on coronavirus response in LA County - LIVE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Mayor Garcetti provides update on coronavirus response in LA County - LIVE
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Show More
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Broadway anniversary concert benefit event: WATCH LIVE
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News