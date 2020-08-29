Katy Perry has many reasons to 'Smile'; a new baby girl, and a new album

HOLLYWOOD -- What a week for Katy Perry! Just days after giving birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove, the new Mom is now delivering her fifth studio album... "Smile." Perry says she went through a lot of self-reflection leading up to making this album."It's like I had been to the top of the mountain. I'd seen the view. I had gotten too used to it. So, of course, the universe decided to come and say, 'All right sweetie, let's figure this one out," said Perry. "And so I definitely had to go on a real emotional, psychological and spiritual journey during those years to find my smile, 'cause I lost it. And that's why the record is called 'Smile.'"Perry says the record is full of hopefulness and resilience, with some joy mixed in for fun."I think that it's always a good time to have a little hope injected, especially these days," said Perry. "This record is really talking about my own experience walking thru hell and finding the light and coming out of that."The 35-year-old pop star is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom but says wedding planning isn't her priority at the moment.'There's bigger things going on in the world. I don't want to say, 'Oh, how sad is it that I had to postpone or cancel or whatever.' It's so many other horrible things going on. What we're hoping for is just a safe, healthy baby," said Perry."Smile" is available Friday, August 28th.