Arts & Entertainment

Katy Perry has many reasons to 'Smile'; a new baby girl, and a new album

Katy Perry's big week: she delivers new baby girl, Daisy Dove, and new album, 'Smile'
By
HOLLYWOOD -- What a week for Katy Perry! Just days after giving birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove, the new Mom is now delivering her fifth studio album... "Smile." Perry says she went through a lot of self-reflection leading up to making this album.

"It's like I had been to the top of the mountain. I'd seen the view. I had gotten too used to it. So, of course, the universe decided to come and say, 'All right sweetie, let's figure this one out," said Perry. "And so I definitely had to go on a real emotional, psychological and spiritual journey during those years to find my smile, 'cause I lost it. And that's why the record is called 'Smile.'"

Perry says the record is full of hopefulness and resilience, with some joy mixed in for fun.

"I think that it's always a good time to have a little hope injected, especially these days," said Perry. "This record is really talking about my own experience walking thru hell and finding the light and coming out of that."

The 35-year-old pop star is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom but says wedding planning isn't her priority at the moment.

'There's bigger things going on in the world. I don't want to say, 'Oh, how sad is it that I had to postpone or cancel or whatever.' It's so many other horrible things going on. What we're hoping for is just a safe, healthy baby," said Perry.

"Smile" is available Friday, August 28th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbabymusickaty perry
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal businesses that can, can't reopen under new CA guidance
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Newsom ditches watch list, announces new reopening plan
Soldier killed in 'aircraft incident' off San Clemente Island ID'd as SoCal man
Teen who organized BLM protest gets hit with $2,500 police OT bill
Celebrities react to death of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman
Unemployed CA residents to receive extra $300 per week
Show More
ABC7 Salutes: 95-year-old Marine veteran still involved with community
Antiobiotic-resistant superbugs intensify during COVID pandemic
OC dad held by ICE for 9 months after arrest over tinted windows
California lawmakers vote to ban sales of most flavored tobacco
OC company lets employees bring kids to work for distance learning
More TOP STORIES News