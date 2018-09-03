Kayaker killed in boat collision near Marina del Rey

By ABC7.com staff
MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A kayaker died in an apparent boating accident near Marina del Rey Monday afternoon, officials said.

Just after 1 p.m. the female kayaker died after being struck by a boat near the South Jetty, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

No one else was injured.

Investigators are at the scene. Their initial investigation indicates no evidence of a crime at this time, officials said.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boat accidentboating safetyboatswoman killedMarina Del ReyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body of CA woman recovered from Colorado River after boat crash
Man shot by sheriff's deputies at Del Mar racetrack ID'd
8 people shot, wounded at San Bernardino apartment complex
Fiery crash on 10 Fwy in West Covina forces lane closures
Man gropes 13-year-old girl at Irvine Office Max
Woman hospitalized after being shot at San Gabriel home
Apple offers free fix for defective iPhone 8s
'A Bug's Land' to be replaced with Marvel-themed area
Show More
Law enforcement make 56 arrests in Riverside County sweep
Oxnard officer shows off skateboarding skills with kids
Father, daughter complete tour of MLB stadiums with visit to AT&T Park
Woman wins more than $2 million at Atlantic City casino
CA lawmakers approve bill to push back school start times
More News