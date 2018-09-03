Kayaker killed in boat collision near Marina del Rey

MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A kayaker died in an apparent boating accident near Marina del Rey Monday afternoon, officials said.
Just after 1 p.m. the female kayaker died after being struck by a boat near the South Jetty, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
No one else was injured.
Investigators are at the scene. Their initial investigation indicates no evidence of a crime at this time, officials said.
