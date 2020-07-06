Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19."COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," Bottoms, regarded to be a potential Democratic vice presidential candidate, tweeted.In an interview with MSNBC after her diagnosis was announced, Bottoms said her husband also tested positive. She said she does not know how or when they were exposed, adding that they tested negative two weeks ago.Bottoms said she suffers from seasonal allergies but otherwise had not experienced anything out of the ordinary.