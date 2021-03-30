Man arrested for trespassing at Kendall Jenner's Los Angeles home

LOS ANGELES -- A man was arrested after he allegedly trespassed at Kendall Jenner's Los Angeles home during the weekend.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Shaquan King, 27, was arrested around 2 a.m. Sunday after he was caught roaming the property in Sherman Oaks.

King was later released on bail and is being charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

The arrest comes as Jenner and her attorney filed a restraining order against another man Monday.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Jenner's representatives for comment and is waiting to hear back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessherman oakslos angeles countyentertainmentkardashian family
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA, Orange counties eligible to advance to orange tier
Los Angeles renters can now apply for up to $10K in rent relief
Date announced for 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
Body cam footage shows intense standoff in Exposition Park
IRS sending payment to people who don't normally file tax return
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Show More
Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen with limited capacity April 16
Advocates for Echo Park's displaced homeless rally outside City Hall
Formerly incarcerated Inglewood resident starts nonprofit to help others
Food-based street vendors receive COVID-19 vaccine in South LA
Goodwill employee finds cash in donation, helps return money to owner
More TOP STORIES News