LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kenley Jansen will not be returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2022 season.The 34-year-old right-handed reliever has instead opted to sign with the Atlanta Braves, the team announced Friday on social media.ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Braves signed Jansen to a one-year, $16 million deal.Jansen, who has spent 12 seasons with the Dodgers and won a World Series with L.A. in 2020, was the team's longtime closer. Jansen is the Dodgers all-time leader in saves with 350.