Kennedy cousin won't face retrial in 1975 killing of Martha Moxley

STAMFORD, Connecticut -- Nearly a half century after the death of Martha Moxley in Greenwich, prosecutors in Connecticut told a judge Friday they would not retry Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel for the murder.Of the more than four dozen witnesses, more than a dozen are now dead, Chief State's Attorney Rich Colangelo said during the hearing.Skakel, the now 60-year-old nephew of Robert Kennedy's widow, Ethel, has been free on bail since 2013 when his conviction was vacated.The Connecticut Supreme Court reinstated the conviction in 2016 but reversed itself two years later, saying Skakel's trial lawyer inadequately represented him by failing to call an alibi witness.The state appealed to the US Supreme Court, but the Justices declined to hear the case.Martha Moxley, then 15, had visited the Skakel home the night she was bludgeoned to death.Her body was found at her family's property across the street, beaten with a 6-iron owned by the Skakel family and stabbed in the throat with a piece of the golf club's shattered shaft, police said.Michael Skakel has said he was miles away, but prosecutors have theorized he was upset she rejected his advances and returned to kill her.Friday is the 45th anniversary of the slaying.Moxley's brother, John Moxley, said in an interview this week that he and his mother, Dorthy, would be comfortable if the state dropped the case, because they have grown weary after two decades of court battles. But they remain convinced Skakel is the killer."My mom's 88. She doesn't need to go through another trial," John Moxley said. "It's like someone getting ready to run a marathon. You know there's going to be pain. Do you really want to do it again?"Skakel was convicted of murder in 2002 and sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. Several appeals followed.After serving 11 years behind bars, Skakel was freed on $1.2 million bail.The case has drawn wide attention because of the Kennedy name, Skakel's rich family, numerous theories about who killed Moxley and the brutal way in which she died. Several other people, including Skakel's brother Tommy Skakel who denied any role in the killing, have been mentioned as possible killers. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been one of Skakel's most prominent defenders.Prosecutors, who lacked forensic evidence in the original trial, would have faced numerous challenges if they decided to retry Skakel. A new alibi witness emerged, a key witness who said Skakel confessed is dead, and the Moxley family is leery of going through another trial.On the night of the killing, Martha Moxley and other teens in the Belle Haven neighborhood were out doing pre-Halloween pranks and had visited the Skakel home, police said.Her body was found the next day on her family's estate, across the street from the Skakel home.At Skakel's trial, prosecutors suggested Skakel was angry with Martha because she had spurned his advances while having a sexual liaison with his brother Tommy.Michael Skakel said he was watching a "Monty Python" television show with others at the likely time Moxley was killed, but prosecutors maintain he could have killed her after returning home that night.