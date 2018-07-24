Kent police officer killed after being struck by fellow officer during chase

A Kent, Washington, police officer died in the line of duty while trying to stop a car chase.

Officer Diego Moreno was in the process of trying to stop a suspect who was fleeing by deploying spike strips.

The eight year veteran of the force was hit by another officer while trying to release the strips.

Officers first responded after receiving calls about a shooting just before 2 a.m. Monday, police said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they spotted the suspect in a red pickup truck attempting to flee the area, police reported.

While in the process of trying to chase down the vehicle, an officer struck Moreno, who was out of his car attempting to use the spike strips.

The officer then collided with three other cars at an intersection. The second officer injured is in stable condition, police said.

"Make no question about this, were it not for the actions of this suspect or suspects, this officer would be alive today. It's directly because of the suspect or suspect's actions that led to the officer's death," Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said at a news conference.

The suspect also crashed and was taken into custody.

As of Monday, a passenger has since been arrested as well, police said.

Officials will provide an update after the investigation has concluded.
