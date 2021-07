ROSAMOND, Calif. (KABC) -- Remains found near Rosamond in Kern County have now been identified as a murder victim from Los Angeles.The remains were discovered in January and March of this year in the desert off Rattlesnake Road.Through DNA analysis, the remains have now been identified as Stephanie Ashley Bonilla, 24, of Los Angeles.An examination determined she was the victim of a homicide, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.The case remains under investigation.