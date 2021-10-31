Arts & Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian and 3-year-old daughter True have COVID, reality star tweets

EMBED <>More Videos

Khloe Kardashian, 3-year-old daughter True have COVID

LOS ANGELES -- Khloe Kardashian said she has COVID-19 for the second time, and her 3-year-old daughter also tested positive.

The reality star posted about her and daughter True's positive COVID-19 results Friday and said she is vaccinated.

The third-oldest celebrity sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family also said she "had to cancel several commitments."

"We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines," the tweet read.



Kardashian was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and documented her illness in a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" episode that aired in fall 2020.

Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing.

"I have been in my room," she said in the episode. "It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycoronavirusotrckardashian family
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News