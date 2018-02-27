Kidnap suspect arrested after PIT maneuver, freeway chase

Authorities stopped a kidnapping suspect on the 210 Freeway in La Verne and saved the woman he was allegedly holding at knifepoint.

By ABC7.com staff
LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities used a PIT maneuver to stop and arrest a kidnapping suspect after a freeway chase that ended in the La Verne area Tuesday afternoon.

The chase started around 5 p.m. in the Diamond Bar area when authorities began chasing a kidnapping suspect in a Chevy Silverado.

The suspect fled at high speeds onto the 57 Freeway and continued even after losing at least one wheel and driving with his rims leaving a shower of sparks on the roadway.

The chase ended on the 210 Freeway when a cruiser banged into the back of the vehicle in a PIT maneuver, sending it careening to the side of the road.

The suspect surrendered and the woman he was allegedly holding at knifepoint emerged from the vehicle and appeared not to be seriously harmed.

Authorities say the kidnapping happened around 4:20 p.m. in Long Beach in the 1500 block of Summit Street.

