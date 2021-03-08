11-month-old girl kidnapped from South Los Angeles, LAPD says

Los Angeles police are searching for a 39-year-old man suspected in the kidnapping of an 11-month-old baby girl in South Los Angeles.

The child was taken Sunday around 6 p.m. in the 8100 block of Western Avenue, and was reported Monday morning, the LAPD says.

The girl was identified as Heather.

The suspect has been identified as Delaneo Adams, 39. It was not clear if there was any relationship between him and the child or the child's family.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
