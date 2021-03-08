11-month-old girl kidnapped from South Los Angeles, LAPD says

11- Month Old Baby Heather Taken

Heather was taken, last night March 7, 2021 at 6pm. This occurred at the 8100 block of S. Western Ave and was reported to @LAPD77thSt Div this morning. We need your help locating them. Suspect is 39-year-old Delaneo Adams. pic.twitter.com/abAF9GgDMi — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 8, 2021

Los Angeles police are searching for a 39-year-old man suspected in the kidnapping of an 11-month-old baby girl in South Los Angeles.The child was taken Sunday around 6 p.m. in the 8100 block of Western Avenue, and was reported Monday morning, the LAPD says.The girl was identified as Heather.The suspect has been identified as Delaneo Adams, 39. It was not clear if there was any relationship between him and the child or the child's family.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.