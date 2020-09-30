Kidnapping suspect in custody after slow-speed chase on shredded tires through South LA

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man described as a possible kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a slow-speed chase on shredded tires through the South Los Angeles area.

When the vehicle finally stopped and the driver surrendered, a woman in the passenger seat emerged from the vehicle. She walked away from the vehicle and officers detained her and placed her into a patrol car. It was not immediately clear if she was the kidnapping victim.

The chase began around 3:30 p.m. in South Los Angeles. The suspect ran over one or more spike strips, but continued driving at slow speeds on the shredded tires. LAPD officers followed closely as the Chevy Suburban looped around the area for about half an hour, finally coming to a stop around Broadway and 89th Street.

At that point, the driver surrendered with his hands out the window. The woman emerged from the vehicle and was detained by officers.

The male driver exited through the driver's side window, sat on the vehicle's roof briefly and then complied with orders to surrender.

Details have not been released on the nature of the alleged kidnapping.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countypolice chasecar chaselapdkidnapping
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder for Compton ambush shooting
Nail salons, malls, cardrooms allowed to reopen in LA County
Second boy dies in apparent street racing crash in Westlake Village; suspect ID'ed
Las Vegas shooting: $800M settlement approved for families, victims
The NBA Finals: Why the Lakers will win the championship
LA County takes step toward reopening some schools
Driver running from cops slams into innocent family
Show More
Trump slams CA forest management during 1st debate amid wildfires
CA tightens rules on rat poisons that kill mountain lions, other wildlife
'Healthy' college student dies from COVID-19 complications, officials say
Federal judge blocks big fee hikes for citizenship, other benefits
Why you pay taxes, and rich Americans don't always have to
More TOP STORIES News