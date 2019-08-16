Kidnapping suspect in custody after hourslong standoff in Bellflower

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A kidnapping suspect who authorities say took his mother from a Nevada care facility was in custody early Friday morning after barricading himself inside a Bellflower apartment with his mother, authorities said.

The standoff was reported by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department around 8 p.m. in the complex located in the 15300 block of Bellflower Boulevard.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody at approximately 2:05 a.m. The suspect nor the victim were injured, authorities said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene but had not entered the building during the first couple hours of the standoff.

Authorities believe the suspect, Roger Hillygus, had pulled out his elderly mother from an assisted living home in Reno without authorization earlier this month, and carried out the act with the help of a former Nevada

sheriff who has since been arrested on kidnapping charges.

Residents of the apartment building say they saw Hillygus show up to the apartment with his mother, Susan Hilygus, last week. They said the mother, who is in her 80s, was not able to speak and might have dementia.

The suspect's motives had not yet been determined.
