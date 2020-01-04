Kids injured after 2 cars crash into backyard in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was a terrifying afternoon in one Los Angeles neighborhood after two cars drove through a yard and injured at least two children.The crash happened in South L.A. at 48th Street and Ascot Avenue.Police are calling it a hit-and-run. Investigators are determining whether there may have been a second crash scene. Police caught up with the drivers and arrested them.The children were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.Details on what led to the crash were unknown.