Kids injured after 2 cars crash into backyard in South Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was a terrifying afternoon in one Los Angeles neighborhood after two cars drove through a yard and injured at least two children.

The crash happened in South L.A. at 48th Street and Ascot Avenue.

Police are calling it a hit-and-run. Investigators are determining whether there may have been a second crash scene. Police caught up with the drivers and arrested them.

The children were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Details on what led to the crash were unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countyhit and runchildren hit by carhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD on alert in wake of US airstrike that killed Iranian general
Will the Iran conflict affect gas prices? Experts weigh in
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Local firefighters head to Australia to help battle over 200 wildfires
After years of drought, SoCal reservoirs reach historic levels
Lowe's looking to fill hundreds of positions in Los Angeles
491 DUI arrests made during New Year's holiday in CA
Show More
2020 scam? Police in Maine warn public not to abbreviate year
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Rosca de Reyes cake helps Latino Catholics wrap up the holidays
5 arrested for attempted robbery during LetGo transaction in OC
'The Bachelor' host gives us an inside look at the new season
More TOP STORIES News