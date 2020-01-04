Kids injured after 2 cars crash into backyard in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was a terrifying afternoon in one Los Angeles neighborhood after two cars drove through a yard and injured at least two children.
The crash happened in South L.A. at 48th Street and Ascot Avenue.
Police are calling it a hit-and-run. Investigators are determining whether there may have been a second crash scene. Police caught up with the drivers and arrested them.
The children were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Details on what led to the crash were unknown.
