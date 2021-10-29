COVID-19 vaccine

FDA expected to authorize COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-11 within hours

By Eric M. Strauss and Katie Kindelan
Vaccines are 'likely' to be available to kids 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci

WASHINGTON -- ABC News expects the FDA to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Friday, according to people familiar with the agency's planning.

The exact timing of the announcement is not yet known.

But no vaccinations will start until the CDC director signs off. A hearing with the CDC's independent advisory board is set for Nov. 2.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is likely to sign off on the panel's recommendations that evening, with vaccinations likely available beginning Nov. 3. for the approximately 28 million U.S. children aged 5 to 11.

The nation's top health experts though have said that getting more kids vaccinated will be key to managing the pandemic in the U.S.

"If we can create a situation where more of these kids are not getting infected, we should be able to drive this pandemic down, which is what we really hope to do, even as we face the cold [weather] and other concerns about whether we might see another surge," Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said Tuesday on "Good Morning America." "We don't want that, and this would be one significant step forward in getting our country really in a better place."

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.
