Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts following earthquake

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has erupted, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema'uma'u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting. The USGS said it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said. The agency later said the eruption was easing and a "low-level steam cloud" was lingering in the area.

Kilauea erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 80 feet (24 meters) of now-hardened lava. The lava flowed over the course of four months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiivolcanoearthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
Holiday travel increasing dramatically despite public health warnings
3 wounded after string of shootings in Altadena, authorities say
Family of IE man who died after arrest calls for justice
LA County crosses 600K COVID cases in fastest acceleration phase of pandemic
70-year-old Taco Bell employee surprised with tip of a lifetime
Show More
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
OC breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Caravan in Pasadena calls for reopening of businesses
LA County churches allowed to resume indoor services
Jets edge Rams 23-20, avoid winless season
More TOP STORIES News