Crime & Safety

$250K worth of cocaine stored in cereal boxes seized during traffic stop

EMBED <>More Videos

A traffic stop on a California highway turned into a major drug bust when police say they found cereal boxes stuffed with cocaine.

By ABC7.com staff
MERCED, Calif. (KABC) -- A traffic stop on a California highway turned into a major drug bust when police say they found cereal boxes stuffed with cocaine.

Police officers initially stopped the driver in Merced for illegal tinting on the windows.

Police became suspicious, searched the car and found three cereal boxes, each holding about a kilogram of cocaine.

The street value of the cocaine was $250,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynorthern californiacocainedrug busttraffic stoppolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missing Corona boy case: Document shows disturbing details
Santa Anita racetrack reopens after nearly month-long hiatus
VIDEO: Up to 5 whales spotted swimming in Long Beach Harbor
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Palmdale hit-and-run: 2 suspects sought after striking toddler with car
San Pedro shooting leaves 2 men dead; assailant sought
SoCal man gets 20 years for fatal Kansas 'swatting' incident
Show More
Orange County couple find hidden camera in Airbnb rental
Kangaroo rats ninja-kick snakes trying to attack them: VIDEO
Person detained is not suspect in brutal rape at Metro station
LA sheriff's deputy fights back against stalking, abuse accusations
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
More TOP STORIES News