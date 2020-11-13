MLB

Miami Marlins' new general manager Kim Ng is now baseball's highest-ranking woman

By Steven Wine, AP Sports Writer

Kim Ng became the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations in the major leagues when she was hired Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins.

MIAMI -- Kim Ng became the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations in the major leagues when she was hired Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins.

Ng is believed to be the first female general manager for a men's team in a major professional sport in North America, the Marlins said.



She broke into Major League Baseball as an intern and has 21 years of big league experience in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11). She spent the past nine years with MLB as a senior vice president.

"After decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins," Ng said in a statement. "When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami."

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter played for the Yankees when Ng worked for them.

"We look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins," Jeter said in a statement. "Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success. Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community."

Ng (pronounced Ang) has worked with teams who made the playoffs eight time and won three World Series titles. She becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins' top position in baseball operations, and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridamlbbaseballu.s. & worldmiami marlins
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MLB
Vin Scully to narrate Dodgers World Series documentary
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
5 members of Dodgers organization test positive for COVID
Could small sports gatherings be contributing to rise in LA County COVID cases?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County COVID surge could lead to more restrictions
Biden's COVID board co-chair pushes back on 'locking down' US
Man arrested in hate crime at Beverly Hills restaurant
West Coast states urge 14-day quarantine for out of state travelers
Mother of Saugus shooter reportedly will not be charged
WATCH TODAY: CA health sec. to give COVID-19 reopening update
California COVID-19 cases hit 1 million mark
Show More
Spoiler Alert: 'Grey's Anatomy' features surprise return in season premiere shocker
Pilot killed when plane crashes into parked vehicles in Pacoima
Private movie-theater rentals becoming more popular
How effective are face shields?
Is it safe to stay in a hotel during COVID?
More TOP STORIES News